FYROM says constitutional amendments to be tabled 'as soon as possible'

The government in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) said on Wednesday it aims to submit the draft amendments revising its constitution “as soon as possible,” but did not provide a specific date.

FYROM's Parliament approved last week a proposal to change the country’s name, a requirement included in the deal Skopje reached with Athens last June to end a decades old dispute over the country's name.



The amendments will have to be approved again by lawmakers to take effect.



“There is intensive work on the constitutional amendments, but we do not have a specific date of their completion,” government spokesperson Mile Bosnjakovski was quoted as telling journalists, according to MIA news agency.



“However, as you already know, we would like to shorten the time frame as much as possible, forwarding the amendments to Parliament as soon as possible,” he added.



Bosnjakovski said the government wants all lawmakers to take part in the drafting of the amendments.