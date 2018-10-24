Man killed in wall collapse in Samothraki

A 21-year-old man was killed on Wednesday when a wall collapsed and crushed him during the demolition of a building on the island of Samothraki.



Members of the local fire service were dispatched to the scene following the incident and recovered the man’s unconscious body from the rubble.



According to state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency, police detained two people in connection with the incident but they were both subsequently released on the orders of a prosecutor.