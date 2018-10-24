Migrant smuggler arrested in northern Greece

Police in northern Greece on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old foreign national following a car chase near Kavala after determining that he had seven undocumented migrants hidden in the vehicle.



Police officers had signaled to the motorist to stop for a routine inspection near Lagada junction but instead he accelerated in a bid to get away, prompting officers to give chase.



Further investigation indicated that the 32-year-old had entered the country illegally from Turkey via the border region of Evros and that the vehicle had been stolen in eastern Attica on October 15.



The suspect was to face a prosecutor on Wednesday on charges of migrant smuggling, theft and resisting arrest.



The incident followed the arrest on Tuesday in Rodopi of a 40-year-old Greek and an 18-year-old foreign national for smuggling 20 migrants into the country in a truck that also followed a police chase.