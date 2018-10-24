School in northern Greece reports heating oil heist
According to school authorities, the building’s doors and windows showed no signs of a break-in and it was not clear how the heating oil was siphoned out.
A technical high school in the town of Siatista in Kozani, northern Greece, reported on Wednesday that 2,700 liters of heating oil had vanished from a supply tank.
Police have launched an investigation.