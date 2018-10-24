Akinci reportedly threatened to resign over Turkish proposal for Cyprus

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci reportedly threatened to resign rather than table any proposal for a solution to the Cyprus issue other than a federal system, Turkish Cypriot media reported on Wednesday.



According to daily Kibris Postasi, cited by Cyprus Mail Online, Akinci made the statement during the visit of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to the north last April.



The revelations were made by the chairman of the Rebirth party Erhan Arikli who was present at the dinner.



According to Arikli, the Turkish foreign minister said they should discuss a two-state solution and confederation, which prompted Akinci's reaction.



“I was elected to discuss federation, I can’t tell my voters federation is not possible, I would have to resign,” he was quoted as saying. [Cyprus Mail]