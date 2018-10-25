Greece is the only member-state of the European Union that has failed to implement provisions that would allow its citizens living outside the country to exercise their electoral rights in their place of residence.



The reason is either because Greek governments have not wanted this to happen, because the state structures cannot manage it, or because various problems always seem to arise.



An effort is now supposedly under way to make this possible in time for the next elections. But second thoughts are already arising, which means that it will be a big surprise if Greeks abroad manage to vote this time round.