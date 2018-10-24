Animal hospital ordered to shut

The Environment Ministry has ordered the closure of the Greek Wildlife Hospital on the Saronic island of Aegina, known by its acronym EKPAZ, following a series of inspections that established that the conditions in which the facility kept animals were “tragic.”

The ministry has given the center six months to relocate or release the animals in cooperation with the Piraeus Forestry Authority.



“Citizens who are interested in caring for wild animals should from now on contact the legally operating centers of Alkioni [on Paros] and Arcturos [in Florina] and the first-aid centers that cooperate with them,” the ministry said.