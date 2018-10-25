The government on Wednesday made clear its intention to grant Greeks living abroad the right to vote in national elections, possibly as early as European Parliament elections in May, during the first session of a special committee set up for the purpose.

“It is our duty to go to all lengths necessary to secure for those people the ability to participate in the political life and public life of our country,” Interior Minister Alexis Haritsis said in his introductory speech to the committee.

He said the panel would conclude its report within five months at the most and if possible by January as 2019 is an election year.

However, experts have expressed doubts as to whether it will be possible to finalize all the necessary details of the process by February, the deadline for any changes to the electoral roll.

An estimated 1 million Greeks living abroad are eligible to vote, though ministry officials believe a significantly smaller number will do so once the right is granted.