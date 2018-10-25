Athens mayor verbally abused in restaurant
Athens mayor Giorgos Kaminis was verbally abused while dining with friends at a restaurant in Kesariani, central Athens, on Wednesday night.
According to information, a group of about 10 anti-establishment youths saw Kaminis at the restaurant and started shouting at him.
It is not clear what the attackers told the mayor.
Kaminis left the restaurant to diffuse the tension.