Athens mayor verbally abused in restaurant

TAGS: Crime

Athens mayor Giorgos Kaminis was verbally abused while dining with friends at a restaurant in Kesariani, central Athens, on Wednesday night.

According to information, a group of about 10 anti-establishment youths saw Kaminis at the restaurant and started shouting at him.

It is not clear what the attackers told the mayor.

Kaminis left the restaurant to diffuse the tension. 

