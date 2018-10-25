The main opposition on Thursday called on judicial authorities to investigate allegations on possible crimes allegedly mentioned in a yet unpublished nine-page resignation letter submitted by former foreign minister Nikos Kotzias to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras last week.



Kotzias told a local TV channel on Wednesday night that, during that cabinet meeting, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos accused the entire government of being paid by US billionaire financier George Soros.



Kotzias told Kriti TV that, during his closing remarks at the meting, Tsipras was interrupted by Kammenos who “unleashed a sewer of slander.“



"He did not just speak about secret funds. He said that [George] Soros is financing the Greek government to bribe foreigners,” he said.



Kotzias also claimed that nobody responded to Kammenos’ accusations except him, adding that this was the moment he decided he could not no longer participate in a government that tolerates slander.

ND said it submitted the video of the interview to Supreme Court prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou for further investigation.



Earlier in the day, ND also called on Tsipras to respond to the allegations.



“Kammenos accused the government of being funded by George Soros. It is not ND who said it, but Mr Kotzias, publicly. Will Mr Tsipras explain to the people who is Mr Kammenos referring to, or has he lost his voice again, like he did in that cabinet meeting?” the party said in a press release.

