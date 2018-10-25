The main opposition on Thursday called again on Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to respond to allegations made by the leader of the junior coalition partner during a tense cabinet meeting last week which led to the resignation of the foreign minister.

Former foreign minister Nikos Kotzias told a local TV channel on Wednesday night that, during that cabinet meeting, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos accused the entire government of being paid by US billionaire financier George Soros.



“Kammenos accused the government of being funded by George Soros. It is not ND who said it, but Mr Kotzias, publicly. Will Mr Tsipras explain to the people who is Mr Kammenos referring to, or has he lost his voice again, like he did in that cabinet meeting?” the party said in a press release.



Kotzias told Kriti TV that, during his closing remarks at the meting, Tsipras was interrupted by Kammenos who “unleashed a sewer of slander.”



“He did not just speak about secret funds. He said that [George] Soros is financing the Greek government to bribe foreigners,” he said.



Kotzias also claimed that nobody responded to Kammenos’ accusations except him, adding that this was the moment he decided he could not no longer participate in a government that tolerates slander.