Eurobank has joined the we.trade blockchain-based trade financing platform whose services have now been extended to Greece, the Greek lender has announced.



The addition of Eurobank to the platform as a licensee banking partner means market leader we.trade has expanded the number of its licensee banks to 14 in as many countries, from just seven a year ago.



It also means that more companies now have access to the platform, enabling them to utilize the we.trade network for their international trade needs.



With Eurobank on board, we.trade’s geographical reach is extended to the following European countries: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.