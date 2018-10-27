A draft bill foreseeing changes to driving tests is to be submitted in Parliament soon following a delay of several months that has resulted in a backlog of hundreds of would-be drivers waiting to sit tests amid strike action by instructors.

The legislation had been scheduled to come into effect in May but was repeatedly postponed as reforms were reviewed. It introduces a new system of testing would-be drivers and changes to the theory test.



It also stipulates that certain aspects of the driving test should be carried out in closed areas, apparently due to road safety concerns, and introduces examinations for instructors.

In recent comments Transport Minister Christos Spirtzis sought to appease driving instructors, who have been on strike over the nonpayment of the bonuses they receive for driving tests.



The bonuses are approved by ministerial decisions but no such decision has been issued since May. Spirtzis said the instructors would be paid retroactively.