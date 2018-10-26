The political agenda in the runup to the next election is more or less known. The leftist-led government is already promising voters a dizzying array of handouts while the conservative opposition is short on criticism due to the fear of political cost.



The article of a Finance Ministry law which effectively raises the salaries of its employees says it all.



The ulterior motive of the government’s policy of overtaxation and budget surpluses has now become clear. It was only natural that its policy would trigger demands for equal treatment, regardless of the consequences.