A protestor holds a placard reading in Greek “Go solution now” during a peace protest from Greek and Turkish Cypriots outside the presidential palace in the divided capital Nicosia, Thursday. President Nicos Anastasiades, who leads the country's internationally recognized government, and the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots, Mustafa Akinci, are being hosted for a meeting by Elizabeth Spehar, the head of the UN's peacekeeping force in Cyprus, Friday. [Petros Karadjias/AP]