ATHEX: Bank gains push main index higher

Greek stocks presented a mixed picture on Thursday: The majority headed south but the banks index headed higher, helping the benchmark to end the rather volatile session in positive territory. The main index only held on to a fraction of the gains recorded earlier in the day.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 633.46 points, adding 0.14 percent to Wednesday’s 632.56 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded just 0.04 percent to 1,670.09 points, while the mid-cap index contracted 0.32 percent.

The banks index improved 0.86 percent as Piraeus climbed 3.48 percent and Alpha rose 2.30 percent. National slipped 0.07 percent and Eurobank declined 1.79 percent.



Sarantis gave up 4.66 percent, Hellenic Petroleum dropped 2.70 percent and Mytilineos conceded 2.41 percent, while Motor Oil advanced 4.65 percent and Viohalco earned 1 percent.

In total 40 stocks registered gains, 47 recorded losses and 38 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 36.1 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 45.4 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index shrank 0.94 percent to close at 66.65 percent.