ND accuses gov't of 'omerta' over clash Kotzias-Kammenos clash, seeks probe

Conservative New Democracy has asked Supreme Court prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou to investigate claims that Defense Minister Panos Kammenos said certain ministers have been funded by Hungarian-American billionaire financier George Soros.

ND accused the government of an “omerta” after after ruling officials sought to play down a clash between then Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and Kammenos which came to a head at a cabinet meeting last week that prompted the former to resign.

ND has forwarded to Dimitriou the video from a Kriti TV interview with Kotzias on Wednesday referring to Kammenos’s alleged claims during the cabinet meeting.

The conservatives also want light shed on Kotzias’s nine-page resignation letter which Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has refused to make public. Kammenos vehemently denied Kotzias’s claim.

“It is false and the proof of this is the minutes and those present [at the cabinet meeting],” he tweeted.

He hinted the allegations were orchestrated by the “orphans of [former prime minister Costas] Simitis” – former leading PASOK members who are no longer aligned with the party – to divert attention from the jailing of former Socialist defense minister Yiannos Papantoniou.