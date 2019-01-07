Army of the Orient | Thessaloniki | To February 10

“The Armee d'Orient Paints Thessaloniki” comprises 400 drawings, maps and watercolors executed by amateur artist soldiers of the Allied Army of the Orient that reveal interesting facets of the northern port city during the Great War (1915-1918). The exhibition shows visitors the city as seen by these men from different parts of the world and illustrates their appreciation for the country's culture. Opening hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Teloglion Fine Arts Foundation, 159A Aghiou Dimitriou,

tel 2310.247.111, www.teloglion.gr