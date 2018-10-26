Winter time starts on Sunday

Clocks on Sunday will turn back by one hour for the start of Winter Time, in what could be the last time the twice-yearly seasonal clock change is implemented.



The change will happen at 4 a.m., when clocks will turn back to 3 a.m.



The European Union announced last September it will scrap the practice from October 2019, allowing member states to decide by April whether they will stick permanently to summer or winter time.



The proposal follows an EU survey which showed that more than 80 percent of Europeans were against the clock changes.