Clocks go back on Sunday

Clocks go back an hour at the start of winter time on Sunday, in what could be the last time the twice-yearly time adjustment is implemented.



The change will occur at 4 a.m., when clocks will turn back to 3 a.m.



The European Union announced in September that it will scrap the practice from October 2019, allowing member-states to decide by April whether they will stick permanently to summer or winter time.



The proposal follows an EU survey which showed that more than 80 percent of Europeans were against the clock changes.