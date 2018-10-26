Police nab cocaine smuggler at Athens Airport
A 37-year-old foreign national was arrested this week at Athens International Airport for trying to smuggle 960 grams of cocaine into Greece in 87 small sachets he had swallowed.
Police said the man flew in to Athens from Sao Paolo in Brazil via Zurich on Wednesday.
He was expected to appear before an investigative magistrate.