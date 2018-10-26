Judges deny blame for delays in GD trial

The Greek Union of Judges and Prosecutors hit back on Friday at suggestions the court system is to blame for delays in the ongoing trial of the extreme-right Golden Dawn party.



In a statement, the union cited a shortage of space.



“The court meets 10 times a month because there is no special room to conduct the procedure on a more regular basis,” it said.



The union said that since the trial of the 68 Golden Dawn members on charges of running a criminal organization began three and a half years ago, 283 court sessions have been held and 150 witnesses have been examined.