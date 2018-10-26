The decision on whether Greece will have to implement or not the pension cuts the country agreed with its creditors will be taken in mid-November, a senior EU official said on Friday.



Speaking to journalists, the official said there will be an extra Eurogroup meeting on reforming eurozone in mid-November and it is possible that the final decisions will be taken then.



He said the two most important elements that interest member-states is whether the abolition of the measure will jeopardize the primary surplus target of 3.5 percent of GDP and whether the measures the Greek government will take will foster growth.