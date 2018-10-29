The government insists on snubbing opposition parties on crucial national issues. On the name deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, ruling officials refrained from briefing the opposition on the progress of negotiations with Skopje, even after talks were complete. On the expansion of Greece’s maritime borders, it again kept the opposition in the dark before suddenly announcing its intentions.



It’s a sign of recklessness. But it also goes against a fundamental policy rule that warrants consensus among mainstream parties on vital national issues. Again, this may be too much to ask of a government that has failed to ensure consensus between the coalition partners.