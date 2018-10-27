Aftershocks keep Zakynthos on edge

A man looks at the damaged pier in the main port of the Ionian island of Zakynthos, following a powerful earthquake at 1.54 a.m. on Friday. The Geodynamic Institute of Athens said the 6.4-magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers in the sea 50 km from Zakynthos. It was felt as far away as Athens, southern Italy, Albania and Libya. Aftershocks continued to rattle the island on Friday. The island’s port was damaged as well as a 15th century monastery. No injuries were reported. [Costas Baltas/ REUTERS]