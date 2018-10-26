ATHEX: Weekly gains put an end to losing streak

Traders’ stop-loss move during the latter part of Friday’s session at the Athens stock market preserved the benchmark’s gains since Monday, with the main index chalking up its first weekly increase after four consecutive weeks of losses.

The ATHEX general index ended at 633.27 points, shedding 0.03 percent from Thursday’s 633.46 points. On a weekly basis it rose 1.35 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.36 percent to 1,664.09 points, while the small-cap index expanded 0.49 percent.

The banks index conceded 1.34 percent. However, it ended the week up just over 10 percent. On Friday National slipped 3.38 percent, Piraeus fell 2.24 percent and Alpha gave up 1.16 percent. Eurobank added 0.36 percent.

The day’s best performers were Motor Oil (up 2.80 percent), Athens Water (2.45 percent) and Hellenic Petroleum (1.75 percent). Coca-Cola HBC decreased 1.59 percent.

In total 47 stocks reported gains, 37 sustained losses and 38 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 40.8 million euros, up from Thursday’s 36.1 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.20 percent to close at 66.52 percent.