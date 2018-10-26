The Athens Bar Association issued a strongly worded statement on Friday with regard to the lawlessness prevailing on the premises of Greek universities, calling on authorities to take immediate action or face the prospect of it taking matters into its own hands with a series of lawsuits.



“The prevalence of lawlessness in these places, due largely to the total indifference of the state, not only humiliates and devalues public higher education in our country,” but is an affront to the state itself, it said.



The ABA also attacked the “unacceptable and novel theories” that place the blame on the university community and students. These theories, it said, are “alien to our legal culture and lead to dangerous paths.”