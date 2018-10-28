A total of four cases of crimes involving crooked police officers have been unraveled within the space of two weeks.



The first incident occurred on October 16, when an officer serving on the police’s organized crime unit was arrested for his part in a drug trafficking gang.



Two days later, another policeman was charged with breaking and entering after he was caught, bound and gagged by an apartment’s occupants.



On October 21, an officer who worked at the airport on the island of Samos was nabbed on people-trafficking charges.



Two more policemen were apprehended on Thursday, also on people-trafficking charges. According to reports, there are indications that more officers were involved in all four cases.