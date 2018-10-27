Athens hosting EU-Arab World Summit on Oct. 29-30

The Greek capital will be hosting the third EU-Arab World Summit on October 29 and 30, which will focus on strengthening regional cooperation and accelerating existing initiatives.



Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and the prime ministers of Bulgaria Boyko Borissov and Djibouti Abdoulkader Kamil Moham have confirmed their attendance, while the head of the Palestinian Authority, Dr Rami Al-Hamdallah, will also participate in the event, which is hosted by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.



Invitations have also been sent out to the heads of Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Romania, Serbia and Sudan.



Speakers include European Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos, chief EU spokesman Margaritis Schinas, Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Amr Nassar and Malta's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Carmelo Abela.



Greek opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis will also give an address.



The New York Times /Kathimerini English Edition are media partners.