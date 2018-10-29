NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Six injured in brawl between Greeks, Albanians in Gerakas

Six people were injured in a brawl that broke out in the early hours of Monday in Gerakas, eastern Attica, between a group of Greeks and a group of Albanians. 

Police are investigating whether the altercation could have been triggered by a shootout between police and an ethnic Greek in southern Albania on Sunday night that resulted in the llatter's death.

The fight broke out shortly before 2 a.m, in a park, according to police who said that three people were transferred to the Sismanogleio hospital after the fight, including a Greek man with a gunshot wound.

Another three people were taken to the local Red Cross hospital.  

A firearm found at the scene of the brawl was being examined by the police. 
 

