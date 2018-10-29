Anastasiades: We expect Turkey to display 'political decisiveness' for Cyprus solution

The discovery of hydrocarbon reserves in the eastern Mediterranean creates new potential solutions for energy security in the European Union, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades told the third EU-Arab World Summit in Athens on Monday and also sent a message to Turkey on Cyprus.

"We expect and hope that Turkey will display the necessary political decisiveness for a solution," Anastasiades said amid speculation about efforts to restart stalled peace talks.

Nicosia's aim is to achieve a "model of peaceful coexistence," he added, a settlement that would satisfy both the Greek-Cypriot and Turkish-Cypriot people and allow for the creation of "a [prosperous European country that is fully independent and of foreign influence."

He also underlined the multiple benefits that a peace deal would bring for security in the broader region as well as stressing the need for boosting cooperation between EU and Arab states on the political, economic and social levels.