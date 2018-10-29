Ten people allegedly implicated in the scandal embroiling Greek jeweler Folli Follie have been summoned by Greek prosecutors to testify as suspects facing charges of fraud and money laundering, it has emerged.



The prosecutors’ investigation is expected to lead to further suspects being summoned in connection with the company which has been accused of financial mismanagement and market manipulation.

According to sources, three members of the Koutsolioutsos family, which is a major shareholder in the company, three members of the board of directors, and three top executives including the head of the group’s Asia operation have been summoned to testify on Monday or Tuesday.

Financial prosecutor Yiannis Dragatsis, who is leading the probe, has asked for the bank accounts and safe deposit boxes of the 10 suspects to be frozen as the investigation deepens.

According to sources, the lawyers representing the suspects are to seek a reprieve u ntil next week so they can examine the case files in detail.

