PM seeks proposals from opposition leaders for constitutional review

Ahead of an initiative to review the Greek Constitution, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has written to opposition leaders asking for their proposals.

In the letter, Tsipras notes that the financial crisis, and the end of the memorandums, have created "new challenges for democracy, state institutions and individual and social rights."

He noted that citizens' trust in state institutions has been shaken over the crisis years and called on his political rivals to "set aside our political differences and consider what we must change to win back citizens' faith in the political system."

Describing constitutional review as a "mature demand and need of Greek society and Greek politics," Tsipras referred to certain issues such as the distinction between the state and the Church, legislative provisions on corruption attributed to state officials and the boosting of social welfare.

"It is the responsibility of all democratic political forces to citizens to ensure we do not miss yet another opportunity to heed their concerns and intentions," he wrote.

The premier asked the opposition leaders to "contribute constructively" to the procedure of constitutional review that SYRIZA plans to launch in Parliament over the coming days by submitting their own proposals and concerns.