Student march ends in clashes

A hooded youth prepares to throw a petrol bomb during clashes with riot police in central Athens as high school pupils protested a draft bill changing university entrance requirements. The march turned violent when it reached Syntagma Square outside Parliament. Eyewitnesses said they saw several youngsters donning black hoods and preparing fire bombs unimpeded in the very early stages of the march. Some of them targeted bus stops on Stadiou Street before they started hurling firebombs and flares at police, who responded with tear gas. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]