Greece, Russia discuss Tsipras's Moscow visit, security in region

Greece and Russia's defense ministers discussed Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' planned official visit to the country on December 7 and security in the Mediteranmean, the Middle East and the Balkans during a meeting in Moscow, the ministry said.

“Greece and Russia have traditional relations in defense and diplomacy. This year, we marked 190 years of diplomatic relations. This means that the two peoples, irrespective of the international environment, can cooperate and work together for the sake of peace, democracy and the benefit of the peoples of Russia and Greece,” Defense Minister Panos Kammenos said after the meeting with Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.

The two sides also discussed the continuation of support for the Russian defense systems operated by the Greek Armed Forces and cooperation for training, exchange of information and tackling terrorism in the region.