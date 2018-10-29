Vaccination campaign held in central Athens

An awareness campaign promoting the benefits of vaccinations got under way on Monday in central Athens and will last until November 4.



The main message of the campaign, an initiative of the Panhellenic Pharmacists’ Association (PFS), is that vaccinations protect people, families and society.



Special stands providing information have been set up at the start of Ermou Street off Syntagma Square in central Athens, while radio messages are being broadcast on airwaves around the country.



“Pharmacists receive a plethora of questions from patients after their visits to the doctors... and their contribution to medical care is important and useful,” said PFS president Kyriakos Theodosiadis.