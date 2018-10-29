Police officers stationed at the notorious Moria refugee camp on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos have been asked to take blood tests after one their colleagues contracted an infectious disease.

Sources told Kathimerini that the victim, who has been hospitalized at a local clinic with high fever for about five days, tested positive for tuberculosis.

According to the same sources, the officer has been given a medical certificate confirming that his illness is no longer infectious. He is expected to undergo six months of medical treatment.

The Moria facility has repeatedly been described by the UN and other human rights groups as overcrowded and unfit for humans.

