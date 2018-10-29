Moscow still a strategic partner, says Kammenos

Russia remains a strategic partner of Greece, according to Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, who met on Monday in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.



“I would like to say that Greece has had a strategic partnership with Russia for many years, while also using weapons systems produced by the Russian defense industry. We are maintaining them in working condition and would like to discuss ways in which we can continue our cooperation,” Kammenos said.

Shoigu said he wants to discuss the boosted presence of NATO contingents, in particular those of the US, in Greece.

“Today, NATO’s military activity has reached an unprecedented level since the Cold War. The intensity and the scale of operational and combat training have increased,” he said.



Shoigu also told Kammenos that the European Union and NATO should weigh the consequences of a US exit from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, warning it will entail "serious consequences" for Europe. [Kathimerini, AP]