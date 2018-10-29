State privatizations fund TAIPED and rail service operator Trainose signed the contract for the sale of 100 percent of railway carriage maintenance company Rosco on Monday.

Trainose, a 100 percent subsidiary of Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane, will pay a price of 22 million euros.

The deal now requires the approval of the Competition Commission, which will decide on the form of Rosco’s acquisition by Trainose. The latter would prefer to fully absorb Rosco, but the regulator may force the maintenance firm to remain a separate subsidiary as it will also serve alternative rail operators, such as Real Cargo and Pearl.