Albanian travel office in central Athens attacked

TAGS: Crime

A travel office in downtown Athens that specialized in trips to and from Albania came under attack in the early hours of Tuesday.

Unknown assailants threw makeshift firebombs at the business on Deligianni Street in the city center,causing damage to the building's facade, and then made off. The incident occurred at around 1 a.m., police said.

Authorities believe the incident to be related to the killing in Albania on Sunday of an ethnic Greek during a shootout with police.

