Passenger injured in fresh attack on bus on main Athens avenue

A female commuter was injured on Monday night when the bus she was traveling in was attacked with some form of projectile as it traveled on Athens's central Syngrou Avenue, in what was one incident in a spate of such attacks.

Police said the bus was attacked either with rocks or an air rifle, which smashed a window and injured the unnamed passenger, who was treated for cuts from the broken glass.

The incident occurred in the area of Aghios Sostis at around 9 p.m. on Monday night and came a few hours after a similar attack on another bus in the northern suburb of Aghious Anargyrous.

No one was injured in that incident.

Constantinos Siorikis, the head of the Athens transport authority, OASA, expressed concern over the two incidents on Tuesday, saying that 14 such attacks have been carried out on Athens buses in the past two weeks.



The incidents are being investigated.