Gisele Vienne | Athens | November 17 & 18

In “Crowd,” French-Austrian choreographer Gisele Vienne explores the dark side within every person and their need for violence in a 15-dancer piece about a rave party that gets out of hand. Vienne will be making her first appearances at the Onassis Cultural Center in Athens with the piece on November 17 and 18. Tickets, which cost 7 and 18 euros, are now on sale at www.sgt.gr.



Onassis Cultural Center, 107 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800