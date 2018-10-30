WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Megalokonomou | Athens | To March 31

TAGS: Photography, Exhibition

The Bank of Greece, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, presents an exhibition of 12 photographs by the father of Greek photojournalism, Konstantinos Megalokonomou (1914-92), which capture moments in the institution’s history. The photographs are accompanied by written narratives, newspaper clippings and archival material from the bank’s historical archive and collections. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Museum of the Bank of Greece, 3 Amerikis, Syntagma, tel 210.320.444

