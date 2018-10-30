Wildfire damage in northern Greece estimated at 700 hectares

Authorities in the Sithonia peninsula in northern Greece estimate the damage from a wildfire that started on the outskirts of the seaside town of Sarti last Thursday and was brought under control on Sunday, at 700 hectares of what is mostly forestland.

Speaking at a meeting of the Central Macedonia Regional Authority, civil protection deputy Babis Steriadis presented a report by experts on the damage wreaked by the blaze, but stressed that there was no loss of life or property despite tough conditions.

He said that firefighters had to contend with gale-force winds and the fire shifting towards inhabited areas over the course of the three-day battle against the flames, stressing that smooth coordination between the fire service, municipal authorities, rescue teams and volunteers was instrumental in the success of the effort.

Dozens of people were evacuated from their homes as a precautionary measure, though no properties ultimately sustained damage, and seven people who had become trapped in a small harbor in Achlada were rescued and transported by sea to safety, he added.