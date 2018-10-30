NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
5.4-magnitude tremor strikes off Zakynthos

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit 49 kilometers southwest of the Ionian island of Zakynthos on Tuesday afternoon, according to a preliminary reading of the Athens Geodynamic Institute.

The focal depth is estimated at 10 kilometers. The tremor was felt as far as Athens, but no injuries or damages were immediately reported. 

It follows a 6.4-magnitude quake that struck in the same ragion last Friday, damaging the port and a 15th century monastery. Dozens of aftershocks followed the main event.

Efthymios Lekkas, head of Greece’s Earthquake Planning and Protection Organization, had warned last week that the 6.4 tremor would be followed in the coming days by one measuring around 5.0 in the Richter scale. 

 

