Tsipras reiterates plan to change Church-state relations

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reiterated on Tuesday his government's plan to change the relations between Church and state, as part of his proposed constitutional revision.



“Church and state have the maturity, the wisdom and the sensitivity to put their relations on a rational basis,” Tsipras told SYRIZA lawmakers.



“It is time to explicitly enshrine in the Constitution the religious neutrality of the Greek state, with all that this entails in practice and in terms of regulations.”



He did not elaborate on what form these relations would take.



Tsipras reiterated his proposal for the establishment of a proportional electoral system and of what he called a “constructive vote of no confidence,” an institution that will make it more difficult to submit it.



He also said he wants to push through a proposal that would require the prime minister to be an elected lawmaker, to “avoid repeating political situations where prime ministers have not been approved by the popular vote.”



Another proposal is to allow the public to request referendums on crucial national issues or on voted bills.