Athens-listed group Mytilineos continued along the same course in the third quarter as it did in the first half of the year: On Tuesday it reported net profits of 117.7 million euros in the year to end-September, against 95.2 million euros a year earlier, up 23.6 percent.



Operating profits (EBITDA) came to 218.2 million euros, up 6.4 percent from last year’s 205.1 million euros. However, group turnover declined 3.2 percent to 1.084 billion euros.