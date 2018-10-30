Zaev expects constitutional revision to be completed by mid-January

The constitutional amendments required by the Prespes accord agreed with Greece will be completed by the second half of January 2019, the Prime Minister of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) Zoran Zaev said on Tuesday.



“The set deadlines are clearly defined in the rules of procedure and all the decisions are led within deadlines, therefore we can plan dates for the second half of January,” he was quoted by news agency MIA as telling journalists.



Zaev said he has regular communication with Alexis Tsipras and neither expects delays in the procedure.



Earlier, a prosecutor in FYROM launched a preliminary investigation into President Gjorge Ivanov's refusal to sign off on a law approving the agreement signed with Greece on the country's name and a separate one extending the official use of the Albanian language.



Ivanov has repeatedly refused to sign the Prespes accord ending the decades-old dispute and open the way for FYROM's inclusion in NATO and the EU.