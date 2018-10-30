ATHEX: Stock indexes and trading volume post fresh declines

Daily turnover on the Greek stock market was the lowest in eight sessions on Tuesday, while both the benchmark and the blue chip index lost ground in line with the downbeat mood on stock markets abroad.

The ATHEX general index ended at 636.65 points, down 0.53 percent from Monday’s 640.07 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.97 percent to 1,667.97 points, while the mid-cap index rose 0.05 percent.

The banks index was virtually unchanged (shedding just 0.08 percent), as Piraeus grew 0.55 percent and Alpha was up 0.08, while National slipped 0.73 percent. Eurobank closed without change.

Notable declines were posted by Coca-Cola HBC (2.69 percent), Fourlis Holdings (2.61 percent) and Hellenic Exchanges (2.50 percent), as GEK Terna increased 3.26 percent.

In total 31 stocks registered gains, 50 posted losses and 37 stayed put.

Turnover shrank to 26 million euros from Monday’s 28.2 million.



In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index improved 0.35 percent to close at 66.89 points.