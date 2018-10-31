Greek startup Loceye has secured funding of 300,000 euros from the Velocity Partners venture capital fund.

The local company has developed a platform that allows media firms, online shops and marketing professionals to conduct eye tracking research to identify which parts of their website each visitor focuses on when navigating.



One of the problems in designing and setting up a website, digital app or ad banner is in figuring out what visitors will focus on, as well as what screen elements might be ignored due to the design or other factors.

The solution that Loceye provides through its platform allows the creators of any of the above digital applications to conduct research based on thousands of users with various demographic features. The survey can also be done in a particularly short period of time, and at low cost.

Loceye chief executive officer and co-founder Costas Alexoglou tells Kathimerini that the investment by Velocity Partners will allow his firm to expand its team and support pilot schemes offered to companies that want to try it out.